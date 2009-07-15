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About Us
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Global

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News

Date Of Release Of Second Quarter And Half-Year 2009 Financial Results

15 Jul 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,784 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,189 bytes)
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