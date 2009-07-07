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News

CapitaCommercial Trust - "Moody's Changes CCT's Outlook To Stable From Negative"

07 Jul 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has issued an announcement on 6 July 2009 on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 58,013 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 58,493 bytes)
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