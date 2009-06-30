News
Ascott Residence Trust - "(1) Unaudited Results For The Period Ended 30 June 2009; (2) Ascott Reit Achieves S$21.9 Million Unitholders' Distribution For 1H2009; (3) Notice Of Books Closure and Distribution Payment Date; And (4) Asset Valuation."
For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by ARTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.
CapitaLand currently has an effective interest of approximately 47.36% in ART and equity accounts for ART as its associate by taking its share of ART's financial results (including its revaluations) in the consolidated financial statements of the CapitaLand Group.