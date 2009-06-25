News
CapitaCommercial Trust - "CapitaCommercial Trust Rights Issue - Indicative Rights Issue Results"
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 36,203 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments