News
Announcement Of Appointment Of Chief Corporate Officer
|Appointment Details
|Date of Appointment
|01/07/2009
|Name
|Jennie Chua Kheng Yeng
|Age
|65
|Country of principal residence
|Singapore
|The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process)
|Given Ms Chua's extensive experience in running Raffles Holdings Limited and The Ascott Group Limited which were previously listed as well as her extensive network and contacts, the Board is confident that Ms Chua will be able to apply her experience to effectively spearhead the corporate and international relations functions of CapitaLand Group.
|Whether appointment is executive, and if so, area of responsibility
|The position is executive in nature. Ms Chua will oversee the various corporate functions in CapitaLand Limited focusing mainly on Human Resource, Corporate Communication & Marketing, Company Secretariat & Legal and Corporate Social Responsibility.
|Job Title
|Chief Corporate Officer
|Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years
|From 1 Aug 2007 to Current
Chief Executive Officer, The Ascott Group Limited
From 1 Feb 2007 to Current
Chief Strategic Relations Officer, CapitaLand Limited
From April 2003 to 15 January 2007
President & Chief Executive Officer, Raffles Holdings Limited
From October 2004 to September 2005
Chairman, Raffles International Ltd
From April 2003 to September 2004
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Raffles International Ltd
From 1999 to March 2003
President & Chief Operating Officer, Raffles International Ltd
|Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries
|CapitaLand Limited - 730,469 shares
|Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|None
|Conflict of interest
|None
|Other Directorship
|Past (for the last five years)
|Please see attached Appendix A.
|Present
|Please see attached Appendix B.
|Information required pursuant to Listing Rule 704(7)(h)
|a.
|Whether at any time during the last 10 years, a petition under any bankruptcy laws of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner?
|No
|b.
|Whether at any time during the last 10 years a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against a corporation of which he was a director or key executive for the winding up of that corporation on the ground of insolvency?
|No
|c.
|Whether there is any unsatisfied judgement against him?
|No
|d.
|Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment for 3 months or more, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings which he is aware of) for such purpose?
|No
|e.
|Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings which he is aware of) for such breach?
|No
|f.
|Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgement has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misinterpretation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings which he is aware of involving an allegation of fraud, misinterpretation or dishonesty on his part)?
|No
|g.
|Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any corporation?
|No
|h.
|Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director of any corporation, or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any corporation?
|No
|i.
|Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgement or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity?
|No
|j.
|Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-
|(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or
|No
|(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or
|No
|(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or
|No
|(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere,
|No
|in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust?
|k.
|Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere?
|No
|Information required pursuant to Listing Rule 704(7)(i)
|Any prior experience as a director of a listed company?
|Other Notes
|Footnotes
|N/A
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 8,192 bytes)
- Attachment 2 (Size: 8,599 bytes)