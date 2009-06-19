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News

Announcement Of Cessation As Chief Executive Officer Of The Ascott Group Limited

19 Jun 2009 Back
Resignation Details
Name Of Person Jennie Chua Kheng Yeng
Age 65
Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known? Yes
Effective Date Of Cessation 01/07/2009
Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation To take on appointment as Chief Corporate Officer of CapitaLand Limited.
Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Date of Appointment to current position 01/08/2007
Job Title Chief Executive Officer of The Ascott Group Limited
Role and Responsibilities Heads the overall management and operation of CapitaLand's serviced residence business.
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 6
Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months 3
Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries 730,469 CapitaLand's shares.
Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil
Other Directorship
Past Directorship (for the last five years) Please see attached Appendix A.
Present Directorship Please see attached Appendix B.
Other Notes
Footnotes N/A


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 8,192 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 8,599 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 8,192 bytes)
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