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News

Announcement Of Cessation As Chief Investment Officer

19 Jun 2009 Back
Resignation Details
Name Of Person Kee Teck Koon
Age 52
Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known? Yes
Effective Date Of Cessation 01/07/2009
Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation To pursue personal interest
Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Date of Appointment to current position 01/02/2007
Job Title Chief Investment Officer
Role and Responsibilities To provide strategic oversight on the whole investment portfolio of the CapitaLand Group.
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 6
Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months 2
Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries 301,660 CapitaLand's shares
Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil
Other Directorship
Past Directorship (for the last five years) Please see attached Appendix A.
Present Directorship Please see attached Appendix B.
Other Notes
Footnotes N/A


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 11,242 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 14,911 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 11,242 bytes)
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