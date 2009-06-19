News
Announcement Of Cessation As Chief Investment Officer
|Resignation Details
|Name Of Person
|Kee Teck Koon
|Age
|52
|Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known?
|Yes
|Effective Date Of Cessation
|01/07/2009
|Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation
|To pursue personal interest
|Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Date of Appointment to current position
|01/02/2007
|Job Title
|Chief Investment Officer
|Role and Responsibilities
|To provide strategic oversight on the whole investment portfolio of the CapitaLand Group.
|Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)?
|Yes
|Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|6
|Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months
|2
|Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries
|301,660 CapitaLand's shares
|Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|Nil
|Other Directorship
|Past Directorship (for the last five years)
|Please see attached Appendix A.
|Present Directorship
|Please see attached Appendix B.
|Other Notes
|Footnotes
|N/A
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 11,242 bytes)
- Attachment 2 (Size: 14,911 bytes)