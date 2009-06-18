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News

Change Of Interest In Shanghai Ning Xin Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

18 Jun 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,759 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,759 bytes)
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