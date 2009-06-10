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News

Australand - "Australand And St Hilliers JV To Undertake $300 Million Urban Renewal Project In Carlton, Victoria"

10 Jun 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Australand, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 50,942 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,429 bytes)
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