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Presentation Slides - "CapitaLand's China Business" To Be Presented To Investors On 10 June 2009 At J.P. Morgan 5th Annual China Conference 2009 In Beijing

10 Jun 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 932,343 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 932,692 bytes)
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