News
Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest
|Part I
|1.
|Date of notice to issuer
|25/03/2009
|2.
|Name of Director
|Liew Mun Leong
|3.
|Notice Type
| Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
|Part II
|1.
|Date of change of Shareholding
|20/03/2009
|2.
|Name of Registered Holder
|Liew Mun Leong
|3.
|Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest
|# Others
(a) Allotment of 437,013 rights shares pursuant to CapitaLand Rights Issue;
(b) Allotment of 121,183 performance shares arising from the adjustments (as a result of CapitaLand Rights Issue) to the contingent awards granted on 17 February 2006 pursuant to CapitaLand Performance Share Plan.
(c) Allotment of 25,616 restricted shares arising from the adjustments (as a result of CapitaLand Rights Issue) to the contingent awards granted on 28 February 2007 and 6 May 2008 pursuant to CapitaLand Restricted Stock Plan.
|4.
|Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
|
|Part III - Not Required
|Part IV
|1.
|Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
|