News
Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest
Arfat Selvam (aka Arfat Beebee Binte Noor Mohamed Abdul Latiff)
Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Date of change of Shareholding
Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest
# Others (a) Allotment of 16,790 rights shares pursuant to CapitaLand Rights Issue; and (b) Allotment of 4,364 restricted shares arising from the adjustments (as a result of CapitaLand Rights Issue) to the contingent awards granted on 28 February 2007 and 6 May 2008 pursuant to CapitaLand Restricted Stock Plan.
Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
No. of Shares held before the change
As a percentage of issued share capital
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received
No. of Shares held after the change
Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
No. of shares held before the change
No. of shares held after the change
(i) The amount of consideration of S$1.30 per share referred to in Part II above is paid for the rights shares. (ii) There is no consideration paid for the restricted shares which were released upon the completion of CapitaLand Rights Issue. (iii) % of issued share capital is based on 4,244,191,254 issued shares as at 20 March 2009.