News
Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest
|Part I
|1.
|Date of notice to issuer
|24/03/2009
|2.
|Name of Director
|Kenneth Stuart Courtis
|3.
|Notice Type
| Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
|Part II
|1.
|Date of change of Shareholding
|20/03/2009
|2.
|Name of Registered Holder
|Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore)
|3.
|Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest
|# Others
Allotment of 2,424 restricted shares arising from the adjustments (as a result of CapitaLand Rights Issue) to the contingent awards granted on 28 February 2007 and 6 May 2008 pursuant to CapitaLand Restricted Stock Plan.
|4.
|Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
|
|Part III - Not Required
|Part IV
|1.
|Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
|