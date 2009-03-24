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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

24 Mar 2009 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 24/03/2009
2. Name of Director Kenneth Stuart Courtis
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Shareholding 20/03/2009
2. Name of Registered Holder Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore)
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest # Others

Allotment of 2,424 restricted shares arising from the adjustments (as a result of CapitaLand Rights Issue) to the contingent awards granted on 28 February 2007 and 6 May 2008 pursuant to CapitaLand Restricted Stock Plan.
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change 99,190
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.00234 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice 2,424
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.00006 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 0
No. of Shares held after the change 101,614
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0024 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 99,190 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.00234 % 0 %
No. of shares held after the change 101,614 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.00239 % 0 %
Footnotes (i) The restricted shares were released upon the completion of CapitaLand Rights Issue.

(ii) After the change, 21,614 shares are held in the name of Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) and 80,000 shares are held in the name of DBS Nominees (Private) Limited.

(iii) % of issued share capital is based on 4,244,191,254 issued shares as at 20 March 2009.

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