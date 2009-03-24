CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

24 Mar 2009 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 24/03/2009
2. Name of Director Peter Seah Lim Huat
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Shareholding 20/03/2009
2. Name of Registered Holder Peter Seah Lim Huat
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest # Others

(a) Allotment of 53,681 rights shares pursuant to CapitaLand Rights Issue; and

(b) Allotment of 3,394 restricted shares arising from the adjustments (as a result of CapitaLand Rights Issue) to the contingent awards granted on 28 February 2007 and 6 May 2008 pursuant to CapitaLand Restricted Stock Plan.
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change 123,666
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.003 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice 57,075
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.001 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 1.30
No. of Shares held after the change 180,741
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.004 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 123,666 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.003 % 0 %
No. of shares held after the change 180,741 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.004 % 0 %
Footnotes (i) The amount of consideration of S$1.30 per share referred to in Part II above is paid for the rights shares.

(ii) There is no consideration paid for the restricted shares which were released upon the completion of CapitaLand Rights Issue.

(iii) % of issued share capital is based on 4,244,191,254 issued shares as at 20 March 2009.

Back to top