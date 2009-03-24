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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

24 Mar 2009 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 24/03/2009
2. Name of Director James Koh Cher Siang
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Shareholding 20/03/2009
2. Name of Registered Holder Evonne Tay Chen Eng (spouse)
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest # Others

Allotment of 1,500 rights shares pursuant to CapitaLand Rights Issue.
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change 3,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.00007 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice 1,500
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.00004 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 1.30
No. of Shares held after the change 4,500
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.00011 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 60,148 3,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0014 % 0.00007 %
No. of shares held after the change 60,148 4,500
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0014 % 0.0001 %
Footnotes % of issued share capital is based on 4,244,191,254 issued shares as at 20 March 2009.

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