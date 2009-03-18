News
Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest
|Part I
|1.
|Date of notice to issuer
|18/03/2009
|2.
|Name of Director
|Kenneth Stuart Courtis
|3.
|Notice Type
| Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
|Part II
|1.
|Date of change of Interest
|06/03/2009
|2.
|Name of Registered Holder
|Kenneth Stuart Courtis
|3.
|Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest
|Right Issue
Disposal of nil-paid Rights as I am Canadian and resident in Japan and therefore, am restricted from subscribing for the Rights Shares under the terms of the Rights Issue by the Company as well as under relevant US securities law.
|4.
|Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
|
|Part III - Not Required
|Part IV
|1.
|Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
|