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News

Hotels & Resorts (UK) Limited - Company In Members' Voluntary Liquidation

17 Mar 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,645 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,645 bytes)
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