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Notice Of A Change In The Percentage Level Of A Substantial Shareholder's Interest

12 Mar 2009 Back

Name of Substantial Shareholder

Notice of a Change in the Percentage Level of a Substantial Shareholder's Interest or Cessation of Interest.

The change in the percentage level

Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest

Sales in Open Market at Own Discretion Sale of 25,414,800 ordinary shares.

A statement of whether the change in the percentage level is the result of a transaction or a series of transactions:

The change in percentage level is the result of a series of transactions over the period from 29 January 2009 through 6 March 2009.

Holdings of Substantial Shareholder, including direct and deemed interest :

No. of shares held before the change

As a percentage of issued share capital

No. of shares held after the change

% before change is based on 2,823,536,557 issued shares as at 28 January 2009. % after change is based on 2,830,812,819 issued shares as at 12 March 2009.

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