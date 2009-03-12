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Notice Of A Change In The Percentage Level Of A Substantial Shareholder's Interest
Name of Substantial Shareholder
Notice of a Change in the Percentage Level of a Substantial Shareholder's Interest or Cessation of Interest.
The change in the percentage level
Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest
Sales in Open Market at Own Discretion Sale of 25,414,800 ordinary shares.
A statement of whether the change in the percentage level is the result of a transaction or a series of transactions:
The change in percentage level is the result of a series of transactions over the period from 29 January 2009 through 6 March 2009.
Holdings of Substantial Shareholder, including direct and deemed interest :
No. of shares held before the change
As a percentage of issued share capital
No. of shares held after the change
% before change is based on 2,823,536,557 issued shares as at 28 January 2009. % after change is based on 2,830,812,819 issued shares as at 12 March 2009.