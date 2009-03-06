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CapitaMall Trust - "Release Of Audited Financial Statements Of The CMT Group For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2008"

06 Mar 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 77,851 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 2,019,136 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 77,851 bytes)
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