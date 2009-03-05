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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

05 Mar 2009 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 05/03/2009
2. Name of Director Jackson Peter Tai
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Interest 04/03/2009
2. Name of Registered Holder Jackson Peter Tai
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest Right Issue

Disposal of nil-paid Rights as I am resident in the US and therefore, am restricted from subscribing for the Rights Shares under the terms of the Rights Issue by the Company as well as under relevant US securities law.
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Rights held before the change 184,681
As a percentage of issued share capital 0 %
No. of Rights which are subject of this notice 184,681
As a percentage of issued share capital 0 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 0
No. of Rights held after the change 0
As a percentage of issued share capital -
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 385,666 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.014 % 0 %
No. of shares held after the change 385,666 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.014 % 0 %
Footnotes % of issued share capital is based on 2,830,812,819 issued shares as at 2 March 2009.

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