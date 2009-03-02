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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

02 Mar 2009 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 02/03/2009
2. Name of Director James Koh Cher Siang
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Deemed Interest 26/02/2009
2. Name of Registered Holder Evonne Tay Chen Eng (spouse)
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest Right Issue

Provisional allotment of rights shares (the "Rights") pursuant to the renounceable underwritten rights issue by the Company on the basis of one rights share for every two existing ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Rights held before the change 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0 %
No. of Rights which are subject of this notice 1,500
As a percentage of issued share capital 0 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 0
No. of Rights held after the change 1,500
As a percentage of issued share capital -
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 21,340 3,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0008 % 0.0001 %
No. of shares held after the change 21,340 3,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0008 % 0.0001 %
Footnotes Part II relates to interest in the Rights which is the subject matter of this disclosure notice.

Part IV relates to existing interest in shares and % of issued share capital is based on 2,830,812,819 issued shares as at 2 March 2009.

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