News
Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest
|Part I
|1.
|Date of notice to issuer
|02/03/2009
|2.
|Name of Director
|Richard Edward Hale
|3.
|Notice Type
| Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
|Part II
|1.
|Date of change of Interest
|26/02/2009
|2.
|Name of Registered Holder
|Richard Edward Hale
|3.
|Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest
|Right Issue
Provisional allotment of rights shares (the "Rights") pursuant to the renounceable underwritten rights issue by the Company on the basis of one rights share for every two existing ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.
|4.
|Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
|
|Part III - Not Required
|Part IV
|1.
|Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
|