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CapitaCommercial Trust - "CapitaCommercial Trust Rights Issue - Lodgement And Despatch Of Offer Information Statement"

29 May 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 58,491 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 58,491 bytes)
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