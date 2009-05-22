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News

CapitaCommercial Trust - "Rights Issue To Raise Gross Proceeds Of Approximately S$828.3 Million"

22 May 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement and a news release on the above matter, as attached for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 64,000 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 60,701 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 64,000 bytes)
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