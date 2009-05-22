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Global

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News

Announcements By CCT And CMT On Property Valuations

22 May 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 21,980 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 25,175 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 56,486 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 21,980 bytes)
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