CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Termination Of Joint Venture Agreement And Voluntary Liquidation Of Joint Venture Company

15 May 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,666 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,666 bytes)
Back to top