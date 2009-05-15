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CapitaRetail China Trust - "Payment Of Management Fee By Way of Issue Of Units In CapitaRetail China Trust"

15 May 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 71,430 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 71,430 bytes)
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