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Notice Of Cessation Of Substantial Shareholding

12 May 2009 Back

Name of Substantial Shareholder

Notice of a Change in the Percentage Level of a Substantial Shareholder's Interest or Cessation of Interest.

The change in the percentage level

Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest

# Others Net transactions of 44,733,987 ordinary shares as follows: 1) Purchased 691,000 ordinary shares; 2) Subscribed Rights shares of 70,891,648 ordinary shares; 3) Sold 26,815,400 ordinary shares; and 4) Transferred out in kind of 33,261 ordinary shares.

A statement of whether the change in the percentage level is the result of a transaction or a series of transactions:

The change in percentage level is the result of a series of transactions over the period from 7 March 2009 through 7 May 2009.

Holdings of Substantial Shareholder, including direct and deemed interest :

No. of shares held before the change

As a percentage of issued share capital

No. of shares held after the change

% of issued share capital before the change is based on 2,830,812,819 issued shares as at 12 March 2009. % of issued share capital after the change is based on 4,245,127,964 issued shares as at 7 May 2009.

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