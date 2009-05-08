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News

Interest On S$430,000,000 2.10 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2016

08 May 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 21,551 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 21,551 bytes)
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