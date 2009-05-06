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News

Ascott Residence Trust - "Moody's Rating For Ascott Residence Trust"

06 May 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 128,945 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 128,945 bytes)
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