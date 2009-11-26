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News

Offering In Respect of 1,165,200,000 Offering Shares (Subject To The Over-allotment Option) - Exercise Of Over-allotment Option

26 Nov 2009 Back
Please see attached announcement issued by J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited, DBS Bank Ltd., Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited and Deutsche Bank AG Singapore Branch on behalf of CapitaMalls Asia Limited and CapitaLand Limited.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 31,627 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 31,627 bytes)
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