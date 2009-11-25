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Modal Title

News

Increase In Registered Capital Of Foshan CapitaLand Property Management Co., Ltd.

25 Nov 2009 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,335 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,335 bytes)
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