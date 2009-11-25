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News

Completion Of Offering Of Shares In CapitaMalls Asia Limited

25 Nov 2009 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 20,705 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 20,705 bytes)
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