News
Notice Of A Change In The Percentage Level Of A Substantial Shareholder's Interest
Name of Substantial Shareholder
Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited ("Temasek")
Notice of a Change in the Percentage Level of a Substantial Shareholder's Interest or Cessation of Interest.
The change in the percentage level
Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest
# Others By virtue of a series of transactions by subsidiaries of (i) DBS Group Holdings Limited ("DBSH"), an associated company of Temasek; and (ii) Singapore Airlines Limited, a subsidiary of Temasek. As at 13 November 2009, Temasek has an aggregate interest in 1,740,037,274 ordinary shares of CapitaLand Limited ("Shares") representing 40.97% of the issued Shares comprising:- i. 20,000 Shares in which Mount Faber Leisure Group Pte. Ltd. is deemed to have an interest. Mount Faber Leisure Group Pte. Ltd. is an associated company of Temasek; ii. 419,500 Shares held by Keppel Corporation Limited, an associated company of Temasek; iii. 58,893,634 Shares in which DBSH is deemed to have an interest; and iv. 1,680,704,140 Shares owned by Temasek. Temasek became aware of the change in percentage level of its interest in the Shares on 17 November 2009.
A statement of whether the change in the percentage level is the result of a transaction or a series of transactions:
The change in the percentage level is the result of a series of transactions.
Holdings of Substantial Shareholder, including direct and deemed interest :
No. of shares held before the change
As a percentage of issued share capital
No. of shares held after the change
% of issued share capital before the change is based on 2,805,189,558 issued shares as at 11 October 2007. % of issued share capital after the change is based on 4,247,270,179 issued shares as at 11 November 2009.