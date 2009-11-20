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News

Presentation Slides "The Next Phase Of Growth" To Be Presented To Investors On 19 And 20 November 2009 At Morgan Stanley's Asia Pacific Summit In Singapore

20 Nov 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,919,983 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,920,173 bytes)
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