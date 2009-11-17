News
Request For Trading Halt
Pending release of an announcement on the initial public offering of CapitaMalls Asia Limited.
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Pending release of an announcement on the initial public offering of CapitaMalls Asia Limited.