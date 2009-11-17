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(i) Use Of Proceeds From The Rights Issue and (ii) Capital Injection Into And Increase In Issued And Paid-up Share Capital Of Wholly-owned Subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited

17 Nov 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matters is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 32,747 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 33,131 bytes)
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