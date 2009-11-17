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(i) Use Of Proceeds From The Rights Issue and (ii) Capital Injection Into And Increase In Issued And Paid-up Share Capital Of Wholly-owned Subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited
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CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments