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Dissolution Of Indirect Wholly-owned Subsidiary, Jiaxing Kaijia Cangchu Co. Ltd 嘉兴凯嘉仓储有限公司

04 Nov 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 36,272 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 36,669 bytes)
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