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About Us
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Media
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Contact Us

Global

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News

Response To Media Reports

02 Nov 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") refers to the various media reports today on the proposed public offering of its existing issued ordinary shares in the share capital of CapitaMalls Asia ("Proposed Offering").

CapitaLand wishes to state that with the lodgement of the preliminary prospectus with the Monetary Authority of Singapore this morning, it has commenced meetings with institutional investors to assess demand for the Proposed Offering. This will necessarily involve discussions of the indicative pricing and size of the Proposed Offering.

CapitaLand wishes to reiterate its announcement of this morning that its decision to proceed with the Proposed Offering (as well as the size and pricing) will, among other things, be subject to investor demand and prevailing capital market conditions.

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