News
Response To Media Reports
CapitaLand wishes to state that with the lodgement of the preliminary prospectus with the Monetary Authority of Singapore this morning, it has commenced meetings with institutional investors to assess demand for the Proposed Offering. This will necessarily involve discussions of the indicative pricing and size of the Proposed Offering.
CapitaLand wishes to reiterate its announcement of this morning that its decision to proceed with the Proposed Offering (as well as the size and pricing) will, among other things, be subject to investor demand and prevailing capital market conditions.