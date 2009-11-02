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News

CapitaCommercial Trust - "Payment Of Management Fees By Way of Issue Of Units In CapitaCommercial Trust"

02 Nov 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,071 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,071 bytes)
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