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News

Acquisition Of 30% Stake In Somerset (Wuhan) Investments Pte Ltd

30 Oct 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,958 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,958 bytes)
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