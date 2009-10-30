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News

Result Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 30 October 2009

30 Oct 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,501 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,501 bytes)
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