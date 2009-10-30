News
Result Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 30 October 2009
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 16,501 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments