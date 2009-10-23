News
CapitaRetail China Trust - "(1) 2009 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; And (2) CRCT Achieves Year-to-date Distributable Income Growth Of 19.3% Year-on-year"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited ("CRCTML"), the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CRCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.