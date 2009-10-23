CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaRetail China Trust - "(1) 2009 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; And (2) CRCT Achieves Year-to-date Distributable Income Growth Of 19.3% Year-on-year"

23 Oct 2009 Back

CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited ("CRCTML"), the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CRCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.

Back to top