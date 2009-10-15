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News

Completion Of Sale Of The Entire 30% Stake In Inverfin Sdn Bhd

15 Oct 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,718 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,118 bytes)
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