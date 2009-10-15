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News

Completion Of Injection Of Raffles City Hangzhou Into Raffles City China Fund Limited

15 Oct 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,937 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,337 bytes)
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