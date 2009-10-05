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CapitaMall Trust - "Proposed Corporate Reorganisation Of The Integrated Shopping Mall Business Of CapitaLand Limited And Proposed Change In Chief Executive Officer"

05 Oct 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 33,319 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 33,716 bytes)
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