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CapitaRetail China Trust - "Proposed Corporate Reorganisation Of The Integrated Shopping Mall Business of CapitaLand Limited"

05 Oct 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 174,270 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 188,275 bytes)
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