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News

Huaten Investment & Development Pte Ltd - Company In Members' Voluntary Liquidation

02 Oct 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,016 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,419 bytes)
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