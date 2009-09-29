CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Related Entities Enter Into Asset Swap With Szitic Commercial Property Co., Ltd. To Take Full Ownership Of 22 China Retail Malls

29 Sep 2009 Back
The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 36,743 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 36,271 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 36,743 bytes)
Back to top