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Macao Studio City
1. CapitaLand owns an effective 20% interest in the proposed MSC project through a joint venture company with eSun, namely EAST Asia Satellite Television (Holdings) Limited ("EAST").
2. Through EAST, CapitaLand will continue to work with eSun to explore a range of solutions to enable the project to progress.
3. Under the Sale & Purchase Agreement with eSun, if certain conditions are not fulfilled by September 2011 or such other date as may be mutually agreed, CapitaLand would have an option to put back its shares to eSun. If that should materialise, CapitaLand would make the appropriate announcement to SGX.
4. The delay in the progress of the project is not expected to have any material impact on the profit of the CapitaLand Group (before revaluations and impairments) for the financial year ending 31 December 2009.
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